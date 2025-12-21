SEREMBAN, Dec 21 — Police confirmed the discovery of a woman’s body on Thursday, believed to have been murdered in a house in Ampang, Selangor, before her body was found in a bag buried in Kampung Batu 4, Pedas in Rembau.

Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said that based on the evidence, it is believed that the victim and the 51-year-old suspect had an argument before the victim was strangled.

“This is based on the investigation and the suspect’s statement. The suspect and the victim are said to have argued at the victim’s house in Ampang. The fight was caused by financial issues, and further investigations are still ongoing,” he told reporters here today.

Muhammad Idzam said that so far the woman’s body has not been identified and the results of the DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) samples have not been obtained.

He said that so far, the victim’s body has not been claimed.

Earlier, media reported that two male suspects, aged 51 and 41 respectively, had been remanded to assist in the investigation related to the discovery of the woman’s body, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the identity of the woman, believed to have been dead for more than three days, has yet to be identified due to the victim’s decomposed remains. — Bernama