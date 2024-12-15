LONDON, Dec 15 — Fans of Malcolm in the Middle have something to celebrate as the iconic sitcom makes a return with new episodes on Disney+.

Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, who played the dysfunctional parents Hal and Lois, shared a video on social media yesterday announcing the show’s comeback, the BBC reported.

“I have been waiting for this moment for 18 years. Let’s find out where Malcolm and his family are now,” said Frankie Muniz, who returns as the title character.

The new storyline will revolve around Malcolm and his daughter being drawn back into the family’s chaos for Hal and Lois’ 40th wedding anniversary party.

Cranston, who became a household name after Breaking Bad, expressed excitement about reprising his role as Hal.

They’re back! Malcolm in the Middle returns with 4 brand-new episodes on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6nYVzjRq3M — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 13, 2024

Kaczmarek also shared her joy, saying, “What a delight I get to yell at that kid again!”

Disney+ has commissioned four new episodes, but the release date is yet to be set.