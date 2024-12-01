SEOUL, Dec 1 — K-pop sensation V from BTS has achieved a remarkable milestone, topping the Apple iTunes charts in 75 countries with his latest release, Winter Ahead.

As reported by The Korea Herald, the romantic jazz duet, featuring Park Hyo-shin, was released on Friday and quickly surged to the top spot on iTunes’ Top Songs charts across multiple countries, including the UK, Germany, and Japan, as of 6am Saturday, according to BigHit Music.

The track also dominated the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts.

Its music video has been equally successful, reaching No. 1 on YouTube’s Trending Music Videos Worldwide, amassing over 4.48 million views within just 24 hours of release.