KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 –– Hong Kong film The Last Dance starring Dayo Wong and Michael Hui has set a new record for the highest opening day gross in the history of Hong Kong cinema.

Its impact has spread to Malaysia, where its heartfelt narrative has resonated deeply with audiences, propelling it to the No. 1 spot at the local box office.

That’s not all; there’s a treasure trove of international titles from Thailand, India, and Indonesia waiting to be explored.

Malay Mail has compiled a list of the top 10 local and international films, series, music, and books of the week to fill your weekend with excitement.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (November 14 to November 17)

The Last Dance

Kanguva

Gladiator 2

Red One

Death Whisperer 2

Venom: The Last Dance

Amaran

Don Dukun

Cesium Fallout

Bolehkah Sekali Saja Kumenangis

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (November 11 to November 17)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Mr. Plankton: Limited Series

DAN DA DAN

Arcane: Season 2

Don’t Come Home: Limited Series

The Cage: Season 1

A Virtuous Business: Limited Series

Bank Under Siege: Limited Series

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Blue Lock: BLUE LOCK VS. U-20 JAPAN

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Family By Choice

From Saga With Love 2

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu

Running Man (2024)

Brewing Love

From Saga With Love

Andartu Kosmopolitan

The Rise of Ning

Assalamualaikum Calon Imam

The Backpacker Chef 2

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (November 13 to November 20)

ROSÉ – APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)

Lady Gaga – Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Billie Eilish – WILDFLOWER

Jin – Running Wild

Insomniacks – Reminisensi

Gracie Abrams – That’s So True

JENNIE – Mantra

One Direction – Night Changes

Jimin – Who

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (November 13 to November 20)

Insomniacks – Reminiscence

Mahalini – Sampai Menutup Mata

Ernie Zakri – Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne – Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Kaleb J – Di Balik Pertanda

Rio Clappy – Bunga Abadi

Noh Salleh – Rahsia Tuhan

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi – SAH

Bernadya – Untungnya, Hidup Harus Tetap Berjalan

Amir Jahari – Hasrat (OST Imaginur)

Source: kworb.net and Spotify Top 10, Spotify Top 10 Malay

Fiction

Forgive, Forget by Aida (Manes wordworks)

Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (MacLehose Press)

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

What You Are Looking for is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (HarperCollins)

Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Songs of the Runaway Heart by Marisa Fendi (Bookiut)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Manilla Press)

The Striker by Ana Huang (Piatkus)

Non-Fiction

Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey (Simon & Schuster)

The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (PRH Sea)

Weekly Tong Shu Diary 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

Qi Men Tong Shu Monthly Planner 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

Chinese Astrology for 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

The Art of Letting Go by Nick Trenton (NTCS Inc)

Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Bukan Cinta Sempurna by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Azzamine by Sophie Aulia (agromedia)

Lembah Setan by Eqbal Mohaydeen (Buku Prima)

Mahadewi: Legenda Raja by Elvroseth (Bookiut)

Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

Semesta Terakhir Untuk Kita by Ainulfarihah (Iman Publication)

Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication)

Source: MPH