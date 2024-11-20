KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — A new Dune prequel series is set to shed light on the origins of the Bene Gesserit — the all-female secret order that shaped the rise of protagonist Paul Atreides.

Set around 10,000 years before the ascension of Atreides, Dune: Prophecy begins with humanity rebuilding after defeating the “thinking machines.”

At the same time, two sisters — Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams) — join the Sisterhood and eventually form the Bene Gesserit order as they seek to control the Imperium.

The Bene Gesserit are known for their unique abilities: acting as human lie detectors, mastering The Voice to control their opponents, and developing a secret breeding programme that eventually leads to the birth of a male super-being.

Vikings star Travis Fimmel plays Desmond Hart, a former soldier who returns to the palace to gain Emperor Javicco Corrino’s (Mark Strong) trust and destroy the Bene Gesserit.

“My character likes messing with people’s heads and making them second-guess themselves.

“He has a lot of pain that drives him, and he thinks he is right and will do anything to achieve his goal.

“It (Dune: Prophecy) is one big riddle, and it is up to the audience to find the answer,” Fimmel told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

The series also features Bollywood actress Tabu in a recurring role as Sister Francesca, the former lover of Emperor Corrino who returns to the palace.

Showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker said Tabu’s character appears later in the series but makes a significant impact.

“I have been a fan of Tabu for many years. We needed someone so charismatic that they could take the spotlight even when entering the game late,” Schapker said.

The star-studded cast also includes Jodhi May, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Dune: Prophecy premiered on HBO on Tuesday (Nov 19), with subsequent episodes of the six-part series airing every Monday starting November 24.