KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Recognised as the recipient of the 2024 Biduan Negara Award, the country’s number one singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza is determined to do her best to bring the country’s entertainment industry to a better level in the future.

Considering the award as one of the biggest recognitions in her entertainment career, the singer with almost 30 years of experience also described the award as representing all other artistes in the country.

“This award is very special because it is the National Award and this award symbolises not only my own success but also the entertainment fraternity out there.

“And I believe that in the future, the current batch of artistes will also earn recognition like me as long as they work hard and know what their goals are in the industry,” she told reporters at the award ceremony here tonight.

Siti Nurhaliza first ventured into the entertainment industry in 1995 and throughout her involvement she has won more than 300 awards from within and outside the country including 42 awards at the Music Industry Award, Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian (25), Anugerah Planet Muzik (28), MTV Asia Award (four) as well as the Malaysia Book Of Records recognition twice.

She has also recorded more than 200 songs in 20 albums, held more than 60 concerts locally and internationally and was listed as one of the 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World as well as held a solo concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2005.

The Pahang-born singer also reiterated her principle to bring music from a positive perspective to the society and the country.

Meanwhile, Datuk Mohd Nor Khalid (Lat), who was recognised as the recipient of Anugerah Seniman Negara for Year 2024, hopes that the award he received today will be an encouragement to the current generation who are venturing into visual art.

“At this age, I want to give encouragement to the current generation, the current generation and also the next generation in the field of painting, cartooning and writing because these fields are also important for the country,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude for the support he received from all parties, including the government, which recognises the services and contributions of people in the industry.



Having been involved in the world of cartoons for 60 years, Lat has received various recognitions and titles including Tokoh Warisan Orang Hidup, Icon of Culture, Perak Royal Artist, Cultural Hero, Anak Malaysia, and Seniman Rakyat.

Synonymous with the cartoon work Kampung Boy (1979) which reflects the culture of the nation and the life of the people in the country, the work became his masterpiece until it was known internationally and received an encouraging response. — Bernama