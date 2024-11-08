LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — Macaulay Culkin will join the cast of Prime Video’s popular series Fallout in its second season, according to sources cited by Deadline.com.

Culkin is expected to take on a recurring role in the show, which has been a breakout hit for Kilter Films.

The series, produced by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and Graham Wagner, draws its storyline from the well-known video game franchise by Bethesda Game Studios.

Set two centuries after an apocalypse, Fallout follows the lives of residents who emerge from luxury fallout shelters to navigate a vastly altered, dangerous landscape filled with eccentric and violent challenges.

The cast includes Ella Purnell as Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Walton Goggins as “the Ghoul,” as well as Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

Since its debut, Fallout has become one of Prime Video’s top three most-watched titles and earned 16 Emmy nominations in its first season, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series.

In addition to the main producers, Athena Wickham of Kilter Films and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks serve as executive producers, with Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films working in collaboration with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Culkin, who is also working with Amazon as a voice actor in the animated series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, previously starred in FX’s American Horror Story: Double Feature and HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.

He is represented by Brookside Artist Management and Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo.