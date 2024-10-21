SINGAPORE, Oct 21 — Stefanie Sun is returning to the stage for the first time in a decade and her first show will be right here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 5 and 6 next year.

This concert marks her first full-length solo show in Singapore in 11 years.

In a recent video, Sun revealed the concert details, featuring the phrase “Aut Nihilo,” meaning “or out of nothing” in Latin.

As part of her “Aut Nihilo: Sun Yanzi In Concert” tour, the concerts will begin at 8pm and KrisFlyer members will have priority ticket access starting at 10am on October 28.

UOB card members can buy presale tickets on October 29 from 10am to 12 noon.

The presale is available for specific cardholders in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Following the presale, UOB cardholders can buy tickets on October 29 from 1pm to 11.59pm.

General sales will open to the public on October 30 at 10am.

Ticket prices start from S$148 (US$113) and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Sun has announced shows in other Asian cities: Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Nanjing, Chongqing, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia but details have yet to be disclosed.

More stops are expected to be announced later.

The Singapore-born singer’s last concert tour, Kepler, ran from 2014 to 2015 and included a stop at Singapore’s National Stadium on July 5, 2014.