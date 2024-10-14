KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Dragons’ Den panellist Manjit Minhas has announced her decision to withdraw from investing in Bobba Tea following intense backlash over the product’s pitch on the popular Canadian reality show.

The controversy centred on claims of cultural appropriation after the entrepreneurs behind the product, a Caucasian couple, suggested they had “improved” the traditionally Asian beverage without acknowledging its roots.

In a statement posted on her Instagram account, Minhas said: “Last week’s episode had a pitch from entrepreneurs about Bobba Tea that has sparked a big conversation. After more reflection, due diligence and listening to many of your opinions I will not be investing in Bobba Tea.”

She added that she had to disable comments on her social media platforms due to hate and threatening messages directed at the entrepreneurs.

Minhas emphasised the importance of cultural exchange, stating, “I believe wholeheartedly, our cultures are meant to be shared, and this includes food, drink, clothing, dance, languages and weddings.”

She also expressed her desire to use her platform, alongside guest “dragon” Simu Liu, to educate and explore cultures with respect.

The controversy began during a recent episode when Liu, a Chinese-born Canadian actor, voiced concerns over the entrepreneurs’ failure to acknowledge bubble tea’s Taiwanese origins. He criticised the pair for profiting off a product that holds deep cultural significance without giving proper credit, sparking a larger debate online.

Following Minhas’ withdrawal, the company behind the Bobba Tea product called Bobba also issued an apology.

They acknowledged the criticism, stating, “We want to deeply apologise for the harm we have caused by our words and actions on the show... Simu Liu raised very valid points regarding cultural appropriation, and we welcome this learning opportunity.”

The company explained that their comments about improving bubble tea’s formula were poorly communicated, partly due to language barriers, and were aimed at differentiating their product from other ready-to-drink options in large retailers.

They added that they were not criticising traditional bubble tea but rather promoting their bottled version as a healthier alternative with fewer artificial ingredients.

In addressing the backlash, the company acknowledged they had failed to properly credit bubble tea’s cultural roots and their Taiwanese partners’ contributions.

“We take responsibility for the impact this has had... and will re-evaluate our branding, packaging, and marketing strategies to ensure respectful and accurate representation.”

Both Minhas and the company have limited comments on their social media platforms amid the ongoing criticism, and Liu has also called for an end to online harassment, while affirming that the criticism itself was justified.

The episode has sparked a broader conversation on cultural appropriation and the responsibilities of businesses in honouring the cultural origins of products they profit from.