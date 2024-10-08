KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Indonesian record label Hits Records announced yesterday that a duet single featuring newly-divorced celebrity couple Fazura and Fattah Amin will be released on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, it said the song, ironically enough, is titled Bertahan Demi Cinta (Holding On For Love).

The caption to the post read: "#BertahanDemiCinta by @missfazura & @fattahaminz will be quickly released. Coming soon. 10.10.2024."

The post left many puzzled as it was made hours after actor Abdul Fattah Mohd Amin, 34, sealed the couple's divorce with ‘talak satu’ (first pronouncement) against Nur Fazura Sharifuddin, 41, before Syarie Judge Abdul Malik Soleh at the Petaling Lower Syariah Court, Subang Bestari, yesterday.

Moments after the proceedings, the pair had spoken to the media separately, with the actress claiming to have proof of her ex-husband's infidelity while the actor responded with denials and claims to having evidence related to Fazura's wrongdoings.

The couple married on November 27, 2017, and are blessed with a four-year-old daughter, Nur Fatima Aisya.

Many fans were seen questioning the timing of the release of the single, with more than a few commenting that it should just be cancelled.