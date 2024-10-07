FLORIDA, Oct 7 — The mother of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs spoken out in defence of her son amid a series of legal troubles involving accusations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Janice Small Combs released a statement on Sunday through her attorney, Natlie G. Figgers, and on behalf of the Combs family, saying that while her son is not perfect and has “made mistakes in the past, as we all have,” he is not guilty of the allegations against him, reported The Hollywood Reporter yesterday.

“It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies

“To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

The statement was released five days after it was revealed that Combs will face lawsuits from 120 additional accusers in addition to the dozen he already faces.

Attorney Tony Buzbee said Tuesday that he represents several men and women who accuse Combs of sex crimes going back to 1991. Many accusers have claimed they were raped after being drugged.

The new accusations also come nearly a year after Combs settled a lawsuit from singer Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend, who accused him of rape and abuse. He denied the allegations, but then video surfaced in May of him physically assaulting her in a hotel. Two days later, he said he was “truly sorry” for what happened.

In her statement, Janice acknowledged that her son lied about the incident but offered her explanation why.

“My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.

“Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed. This is why I believe my son’s civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end, resulting in a ricochet effect as the federal government used this decision against my son by interpreting it as an admission of guilt.”

Janice argued that just because her son lied about that does not make him guilty of the “repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him.

“Many individuals who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated had their freedom taken from them not because they were guilty of the crimes they were accused of, but because they didn’t fit the image of what this society considers to be a ‘good person,.

“History has showed us how individuals can be wrongfully convicted due to their past actions or mistakes.”

She said she was hurt hearing all the “jokes” being made at her son’s expense and lamented that he wass not being given an opportunity to share his side of the story.

“It is truly agonizing to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side.

“These lies thrown at him are motivated by those seeking a financial gain, and not justice.

“These individuals saw how quickly my son’s civil legal team settled his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit, so they believe they can receive a quick payday by falsely accusing my son.”

She said to make matters worse, the federal government is now using these lies to prosecute my son.

“This injustice has been unbearable for our family.

“The worst part of this ordeal is watching my beloved son be stripped of his dignity, not for what he did, but for what people choose to believe about him.”

Combs was arrested in mid-September following a grand jury’s indictment. He has been denied bail for sex trafficking and racketeering charges.