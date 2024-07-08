PETALING JAYA, July 8 — Animated movies raked it in at the global box-office over the weekend as Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and Universal and Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 dominated.

Inside Out 2, already the biggest hit of 2024, continued to climb up the list of all-time animated releases, passing Minions to become the fifth highest-grossing film in the genre with its US$1.22 billion (RM5.65 billion) global haul. adding US$78.3 million (RM368.7 million) from 45 major markets.

Despicable Me 4 followed closely with an impressive US$73 million (RM343.7 million) over the weekend across 73 market, pushing it's foreign gross to US$106.9 million (RM503.4 million) and its worldwide haul to $229.5 million (RM1.5