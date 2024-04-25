KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Taylor Swift has created another record where her latest album The Tortured Poets Department became the most streamed album on Spotify in a week.

In a statement, the streaming site said as of April 22, the album has surpassed one billion streams since its release, the first in Spotify history.

The album also became the first in Spotify history to reach over 300 million streams in a single day and the most pre-saved album Countdown Page.

Its debut single, Fortnight featuring Post Malone, also became the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify history.

Her latest record broke her previous record following the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

According to Billboard, The Tortured Poets Department was released on April 19 where it contains 16 new songs.

Two hours after its release, Swift nearly doubled the length of the tracklist with the surprise release of 15 more titles as part of an Anthology extended edition of the album.

