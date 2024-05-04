IPOH, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today witnessed the handing over of the Sultan Nazrin Shah 69 Commando Camp at Ulu Kinta here.

The document was handed over by the Home Ministry Development Division secretary, Ahmad Fuad Apandi, to Public Works Department (JKR) (Building Sector) deputy director-general Datuk Ir Badioezaman Ab Khalik, who is carrying out the duties of the Public Works Department (JKR) director-general.

Also witnessing the handing over of the document was Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The construction of the Sultan Nazrin Shah Camp started in 2018 at a cost of RM236 million and was built by the main contractor of the project, Syarikat Sujaman Sdn Bhd, while on 14 February, the camp received a certificate of completion and the 69 Commando operated there in stages.

Also at today’s ceremony,, Razarudin accompanied by 69 Commando commander SAC Hamzah Hashim handed over the book on the Establishment of 69 Commando as well as the book Lahad Datu March 2013 to the prime minister.

Also present at the ceremony were Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming and State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin who represented Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Also present were Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din and Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

After the document handing over ceremony, Anwar, while speaking at the Madani Raya gathering for 69 Comando members said that the camp was a place to train physical and mental strength and strengthen the fighting spirit of the team.

The Prime Minister also thanked the families of 69 Commando for understanding the role of commandos at the front line who have a great responsibility to guarantee the peace and security of the country.

“So I, on behalf of the government would lke to celebrate with our commando personnel because of the great task of guaranteeing the security of this country. So of course it involves not only the passion, discipline and sacrifice of leaving the family and sometimes risking personal safety, so I once again express my appreciation,” he said.

Thus, the Prime Minister said that even though the government and the country inherited huge debts and responsibilities, he did not want to let go of the responsibility of looking after and defending the fate of civil servants including the police and the Ministry of Home Affairs in general because they bear a huge responsibility.

Meanwhile, after the Hari Raya ceremony with the residents of the Sultan Nazrin Shah 69 Commando Camp, the Prime Minister also devoted about 30 minutes to attend the Tambun Parliamentary Level Aidilfitri celebration at Jelapang Baru RPT Field, near Gugusan Manjoi.

The ceremony, which was attended by about 10,000 local residents, was also attended by Hulu Kinta MP Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad and the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin. — Bernama