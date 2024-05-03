TELUK INTAN, May 3 — Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming is ready to cooperate with the Election Commission (EC) in connection with complaints regarding the announcement on the allocation of RM5.21 million to the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS).

He said the complaint, lodged by Perikatan Nasional (PN) that the announcement he made ahead of the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state by-election, should not have been an issue as it wasn’t made during the campaign period.

“This is not an issue at all. I travel nationwide all the time to implement the KPKT Sentuhan Kasih programme. Today, I am in Teluk Intan and I also made an announcement. Last week I was in Gerik and I also made an announcement.

Advertisement

“Every place we go, we bring along the KPKT Sentuhan Kasih (programme). The ministry works all year round, we do not care about time or tiredness as the most important thing is that we prioritise the people’s wellbeing,” he said when met by reporters at the joint Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House organised by the Teluk Intan Parliamentary constituency, Perak state local authority and Fire and Rescue Department here today.

Nga, the Teluk Intan Member of Parliament, said his announcement was not an offence as the matter is clearly stated in the Election Offences Act 1954.

“This is valid, not wrong at all because when we made it (the announcement), the candidates had not been named yet. I did not even know who the candidates were, so there was no connection at all.

Advertisement

“Those who want to think there is something devious, they have no other issues. I want to advise them to focus on how to improve the people’s quality of life, how to bring prosperity and how to develop the economy,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that PN had lodged a complaint with the EC regarding the allegation and its Youth chief, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal was reported to have urged the commission to take action against those who violated election rules.

On April 18, Nga, during a working visit in conjunction with the KPKT ‘Sentuhan Kasih’ Programme to Kuala Kubu Bahar, announced the allocation to upgrade public infrastructure under the supervision of the MPHS and the Chinese New Village Project in the area.

The allocation included 14 projects worth RM4.82 million to be implemented by MPHS and the Village Community Management Council (MPKK). — Bernama