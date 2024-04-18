KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino has dropped The Movie Critic as his 10th and last project.

This despite having finished writing the script.

Filming for the movie, starring Brad Pitt, was supposed to start this year and it was even going to shoot for one day in August to qualify for a US$20.5 million (RM97.9 million) California Tax Credit, before production begins early 2025, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources told the portal that Tarantino had been honing the movie, set in 1977 California, for months, before it morphed along the way.

Advertisement

Tarantino had in last year pledged to retire from directing after making one final project and had long maintained that he wants to go out on the top of his game.

The 61-year-old has won two Oscars for Best Original Screenplay: Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained.

Tarantino is said to want to continue working in the creative fields even after he makes his last feature.

Advertisement

He had previously suggested that he would direct limited series or plays in his future.

He is also now a novelist, publishing a novelisation of Hollywood in 2021.