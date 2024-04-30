KOTA KINABALU, April 30 — Police are checking the mobile phone of the Lahad Datu district police chief’s 14-year-old daughter, who was found dead with a single gunshot wound in their home recently.

Advertisement

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said police want to retrieve the content of the mobile phone to facilitate their investigation.

“The mobile phone in question has a password and we have sent it to the Forensics Department to make sure there is no technical problem. We will wait for their report,” he said.

Jauteh said ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail is still performing his duty as the Lahad Datu district police chief.

Advertisement

He said this after witnessing the handover of duties from ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah, who is retiring, to ACP Kasim Muda as the new Kota Kinabalu police chief.

On April 16, the victim was found dead in a room of the police chief’s house in Taman Tabanak, Lahad Datu with right-chest wounds inflicted by a gunshot fired from her father’s service pistol.

Jauteh said he was confident that Kasim, with his five years of experience as Beluran police chief, would be able to carry out his responsibilities well.

Advertisement

Kasim said one of his missions is to reduce the crime rate to make people feel safer. — Bernama