KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — It’s almost time to celebrate Hari Ray Aidilfitri - and you need to make sure you’ve updated your playlist to have that perfect soundtrack to the celebrations.

From open house get-togethers or just drusing down the highway as you ‘balik kampung’, here are 10 new Raya releases to add to your Syawal playlist.

Search — Sujud Aidilfitri

Legendary Malaysian rock band Search for the first time ever, have released their own Hari Raya tune, Sujud Aidilfitri.

Taking on a more emotional and spiritual approach rather than the usual lively Raya sounds, the song's lyrics and arrangements woos listeners to reflect and seek forgiveness.

Amir Jahari — Ingin Pulang

The winner of the 38th Anugerah Juara Lagu, Amir Jahari has come up with one of the perfect songs to accompany those heading home to their hometown this Hari Raya.

Ingin Pulang paints a picture of the excitement of going back to one’s hometown and spending quality time with family and friends.

Butterfingers — Hari Raya di Kuala Lumpur

After over a decade since their last release, Butterfingers is back and who would’ve thought their latest release would be a Hari Raya anthem.

Hari Raya di Kuala Lumpur is a remake with a fresh arrangement with newly recorded vocals and an added strings section.

De Fam — Alamak Raya Lagi

Malaysian girl group De Fam has returned with another Raya song with Alamak Raya Lagi.

The upbeat tune with cheeky lyrics illustrating the hectic side of preparing for Hari Raya has also been trending on social media platform TikTok since its release.

Aina Abdul: — Jalan-Jalan Hari Raya

Award-winning singer Aina Abdul has joined in the fun this festive season with Jalan-Jalan Hari Raya.

Written and composed by Ezra Kong, it offers a more classic touch, paired with Aina’s vocal prowess.

Faizal Tahir and Naqiu — Santai Raya

Singers Faizal Tahir and Naqiu got together to deliver their own Raya anthem through Santai Raya which is a ‘Raya’ version of Faizal’s song Santai.

The song was also accompanied by a fun music video featuring both singers’ balik kampung journey.

The Gadys — Cuti Raya

The Gadys who made their debut back in 2022 through a Raya single, is back with another Aidilfitri song titled Cuti Raya.

Aisha Retno and Aziz Harun — Ketipak Ketipung Raya

Chiming in with a rather classic raya song with a modern touch is Aisha Retno and Aziz Harun’s Ketipak Ketipung Raya which is another catchy addition to have on your Raya playlist.

Syamel — Raikan Raya

Syamel's Raikan Raya sums up a very Malaysian Hari Raya.

Hael Husaini — Raya Kita Raya

Concluding this list of new Raya songs for 2024 is singer Hael Husaini’s Raya Kita Raya which is a unique take on traditional Raya songs with a K-pop influence.

And this is not the only Raya song he has put out this year as earlier in March Hael released another Raya song in Hari Raya.