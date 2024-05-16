KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — UEM Group Bhd said today that its subsidiary UEM Sunrise Berhad has entered a strategic partnership with Itramas Corporation Sdn Bhd and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) to develop a 40-acre Renewable Energy (RE) Industrial Park in Gerbang Nusajaya, Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

This RE Industrial Park is a part of the one-gigawatt hybrid solar power plant project, a key initiative under Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) announced by the government in July 2023.

This follows the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between UEM Group, Itramas, CMEC’s subsidiary China Machinery Engineering Wuxi Co Ltd, Blueleaf Energy, and Hexa Renewables, to collaborate on project development, financing and commercialisation of green electricity.

The MoU was signed by UEM Sunrise’s Chief Executive Officer Sufian Abdullah, Itramas Managing Director Lee Choo Boo and CMEC General Manager Assistant Li Mingqiang. Witnesses included Harman Faiz Habib Muhamad, Acting CEO of UEM Lestra Berhad; Royd Lee, Project Development Director from Itramas; and Fang Yangshui, President of CMEC.

“This signing is another milestone as we inch closer to realise our venture under NETR,” UEM Group’s managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said in a joint statement.

“As we forge ahead with the RE Industrial Park, the strategic importance of attracting manufacturers, suppliers and industry players from across the RE and EV value chains from China cannot be overstated.”

“Securing partnership interest from China not only enhances the viability and impact of this national strategic project, but also underscores the importance of cross-border collaboration in driving sustainable development,” he added.

This announcement marks the second major initiative related to NETR by UEM Group and Itramas. Earlier this year, UEM Lestra, a green investment arm of UEM Group, partnered with Itramas and HEXA Renewables Malaysia Sdn Bhd to develop a 500-megawatt hybrid solar power plant in Segamat, Johor.

The RE Industrial Park in Gerbang Nusajaya aims to attract manufacturers and suppliers from China involved in the RE and electric vehicle (EV) sectors, along with high-tech companies to establish operations and R&D centres.

The park will include a RE Hub with a state-of-the-art solar module factory and advanced research facilities, boosting Malaysia’s energy transition and EV ecosystems.

“The prime location of Gerbang Nusajaya in proximity with Singapore, complemented by access to major air and seaports significantly enhances our industrial appeal to the international investors. This RE Industrial Park will not only act as a crucial driver in the Iskandar Puteri’s economic growth and transformation but enable the ecosystem surrounding RE and EV value chains in supporting the nation’s energy transformation agenda,” said Sufian Abdullah, chief executive officer of UEM Sunrise.

“Building on the legacy of our other landmark projects such as Nusajaya Tech Park and Southern Industrial & Logistic Cluster in Johor, we are confident of developing a sustainable RE industrial park on a 40-acre lot with 730,000 square feet of Gross Floor Area of factories,” he added.

Meanwhile, managing director of Itramas, Lee Choo Boo said the partnership will reinforce their commitment to advancing Malaysia’s energy sector.

“We are particularly excited about the RE Hub within the park, which will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including a cutting-edge solar module factory and advanced research centres. These facilities will not only enhance our production capabilities but also propel us to the forefront of innovation in renewable energy,” said Lee.

Together, we look forward to setting new standards in the industry and contributing to Johor’s growth as a dynamic hub for renewable energy.”