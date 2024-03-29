KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Malaysian girl group Dolla showcased local culture like batik and kebaya in the latest Chinese reality series Show It All.

Produced by Lay Zhang of popular Kpop boyband EXO, the show follows a group of trainees who will be mentored by international idol groups to debut as a girl group under his label.

Dolla will be one of the international groups joining BINI and G22 from the Philippines, Pixie from Thailand and Boy’s World from the United States.

“Right now, the market is going global. So I want to bring some good stars to come to my country and I also want to bring our country’s music to go outside,” Lay said in the show.

The quartet consisting of Sabronzo, Tabby, Angel and Syasya was speculated to be part of the idol lineup show for weeks until a trailer for the series confirmed their appearance.

Show It All’s first episode premiered yesterday (March 28), where Dolla was the first international girl group that the trainees met.

The group of trainees welcomed Dolla to China and got to know the members individually where they also received traditional Malaysian gifts.

The trainees were gifted kebaya tops and batik skirts and were taught by Dolla to do the traditional Malay joget dance.

The local girl group also performed Damelo, Classic and Boss Up to the praise of the judges and Lay, receiving high scores.

Dolla were also excited to meet Lay, being fans of EXO themselves, with member Syasya wanting to greet him by performing his part in Overdose.

Show It All will be available online through Mango TV.