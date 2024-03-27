KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — BTS’s Jungkook has become the first K-pop artist to surpass one billion streams on Spotify this year.

The songs that contributed to the feat were Seven and Left and Right with each being streamed over 900 million times, Allkpop reported.

This marks a significant milestone not only for K-pop solo artists but also within the broader K-pop genre, the portal added.

The 26-year-old, currently serving the Korean military, also set a new record as an Asian solo artist with the most songs exceeding 400 million streams.

Six of his tracks, Seven, 3D, Standing Next to You, Dreamers, Left and Right, and Euphoria, have achieved this feat while his solo album Golden also crossed the milestone of three billion streams.

Golden has also become the first album by a Korean solo artist to spend 20 weeks on the Billboard 200, Soompi reported.

