KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Genting Highlands Premium Outlet (GHPO) will be hosting their first minimal techno music festival this May 4 and 5.

Organised by the creators of Neon Music Festival, the upcoming Sunset by Neon will be bringing a two-day audiovisual festival taking place at the GHPO bus parking lot which will be transformed into a neon-lit ‘boiler room’ concept dancefloor.

The intimate festival will be headlined by legendary high tech minimal sound DJ Boris Brejcha and Greek DJ and producer Argy along with supporting artists such as Chukiess and Whackboi, Victor G, Griffin, Julia Deychuk and Sanjeev.

Aside from offering festival-goers a perfect view of the sunset and chilly weather, the venue will also be filled with unique Neon pop ups such as their Neon Garden and Beauty Bar.

This will mark the second Sunset by Neon festival series where the first one took place at the exclusive party venue Savaya in Bali, Indonesia in June last year.

The early bird tickets for Sunset by Neon 2024 are still available with tickets priced at RM268 for a two-day pass.

For more ticketing and festival information, please click here.

