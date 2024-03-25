KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Disney+ Hotstar recently announced a massive price hike which will be in place starting from 24 April 2024. Naturally, this would affect customers who subscribed to the service via alternative methods but if you are an Astro customer, we have good news for you.

Astro has updated the FAQ portion of the mini-page for Disney+ Hotstar on its official website to address the price hike that was announced by the service last weekend. Through the FAQ, the pay TV service provider has confirmed that there will be no changes to customer’s subscription pricing when Disney+ Hotstar’s new pricing comes into place on 24 April.

Customers’ Disney+ Hotstar will be transferred to the new Premium plan whereby they will have access to features such as 3 concurrent streams, 10 maximum device logins, and video output of up to 4K. At the moment, here are Astro packs that feature Disney+ Hotstar:

Movies Pack: RM94.99/month

Movies Plus Pack: RM129.99/month

Premium Pack 1: RM129.99/month

Premium 3: RM154.99/month

Platinum Pack: RM194.99/month

Astro has also confirmed to SoyaCincau that the price hike will not affect the standalone Disney+ Hotstar subscription. In other words, one will be able to sign up for the streaming service via Astro at the current pricing of RM54.90/3-month after 24 April instead of the new RM79.90 pricing.

However, the company also said that it will be the only ala carte option available to customers. This means Astro customers will not be able to obtain the Basic plan or change the quarterly payment plan to monthly or annual. — SoyaCincau

