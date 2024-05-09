PETALING JAYA, May 9 — After almost two years of anticipation, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball will finally hit screens this month, as revealed by the singer herself yesterday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the concert film will feature footage from Gaga’s global Chromatica Ball stadium tour, showcasing music from her 2020 album, Chromatica.

Set to premiere on HBO on May 28, the movie will subsequently be available for streaming on Max.

Taking to Instagram, Gaga shared that the film captures a time of great creativity, covering everything from fashion to dance to music.

Advertisement

She expressed being overwhelmed by the profound connection among fans, who showed unmatched excitement and freedom for music and art.

The tour faced delays due to Covid-19 but Gaga announced the film in September 2022, confirming that her performance at Los Angeles Dodger Stadium on September 10, 2022, was captured for the project.

Additionally, she takes on the roles of director and producer.

Advertisement