KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Jungkook of popular K-Pop boyband BTS has been keeping busy with cooking, cleaning, and missing fans whilst in the army.

In a recent post on fan platform Weverse, the 26-year-old singer told BTS fans known as ARMY that he was doing well and updated on hobbies picked up since.

“ARMY, how are you doing? I’m doing well,” he wrote.

“I’ve been working out a lot too. I’m doing a great job cleaning up to the ceiling. I’m also cooking well too.

“It’s already mid-March. I’ll see you again. I miss you a lot...”

Jungkook enlisted into the Fifth Infantry Division alongside fellow member Jimin on December 12, 2023.

In a livestream before their enlistment, Jimin and Jungkook said their temporary farewells to ARMY and were happy they could join military service together

“I feel very reassured to be able to enlist together with Jungkook...I will return safely!” Jimin said.

Jin was the first member to begin enlistment, followed by J-Hope, SUGA, RM, and V, all members are expected to reunite after their mandatory service ends next year.

Group member V released his latest single FRI(END)S with a music video on Friday, earning 4.7 million streams on Spotify over the weekend.

V, also known as Taehyung, debuted on the Spotify Global Chart at the seventh spot, making him the biggest K-Pop solo male artist so far in 2024, reported Allkpop.

The pop/soul R&B track was recorded before his enlistment and described as ‘full of charm’ by V according to a statement from label BIGHIT Music.