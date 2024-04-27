BERA, April 27 — The Pahang government is planning to establish industrial zones for all 11 districts in the state to encourage more foreign investment, particularly from China, said Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

“(During a recent official visit to China), we met with investors and informed them that industrial zones will be created in all districts, and we also highlighted that the state’s infrastructure (is undergoing upgrades) and will improve by early 2027 when the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) is fully completed.

“it was also announced that the Kuantan Port will be expanded to facilitate export and import,” he said during a media briefing at the 2024 Moh Karnival Makmur here today.

He was addressing queries on his recent official visit to China that was aimed at further strengthening investment and trade relations between Pahang and China.

He said that the meeting garnered positive responses, with the investors in China expressing keen interest in investing in Pahang, however, the state government will thoroughly vet the applications before granting approval.

“We raised that at least one condition must be complied with (by investors). That is (to employ) 80 per cent local workers. Initially, it’s acceptable to have maybe 60 per cent, but eventually (it must be) 80 per cent, and they agreed,” he said.

As of 2022, Pahang has attracted RM11.01 billion in foreign direct investment, with RM5.6 billion just from China. — Bernama