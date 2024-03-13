KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Cantopop legend Jacky Cheung has been praised by social media users for footing the bills of fans after he cancelled his Shanghai concerts (March 8 to 10) due to Covid-19.

In a statement issued by the organiser via their social media, the replacement concert would be held later this year at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Centre although the dates had yet to be fixed, Ming Pao reported.

Besides having a choice of getting a refund for their tickets, fans can furnish their receipts for transport and accommodation costs incurred to attend the concert.

The refunds are, however, capped at 2,000 yuan (RM1,302) for local flights, 5,000 yuan (RM3,256) for international flights, hotels at 800 yuan (RM521) while train tickets are based on the cost of each ticket.

It was previously reported Chinese singer, songwriter and producer Joker Xue also picked up the bills of outstation fans after he was forced to cancel a concert due to high fever last year.

The 40-year-old, most recently seen on hit reality show Sing! China, was supposed to perform for two nights at Chengdu but had to call off the performance due to the ailment.

He also turned up at the venue personally to apologise to fans, saying he had the responsibility to do so.

