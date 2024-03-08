SINGAPORE, March 8 — Kameron Saunders has made a name for himself for being the sassiest dancer on Taylor Swift’s dance team and the only dancer with lines during her show.

The 31-year-old made waves online for dropping Singlish phrases during the concert performance of Swift’s We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

After the star sings “So he calls me up and he’s like, ‘I still love you.’ And I’m like, I’m just, I mean this is exhausting, you know? Like, we are never getting back together...”, Saunders would usually throw in a localised phrase after that line.

For the first 53 shows of Swift’s The Eras Tour in the United States, Saunders stays true to the line “like ever”.

But on the 54th show in Mexico, Saunders sang “nunca” which means “never” in Spanish.

The dancer infuses his own flairs for international shows, incorporating the countries’ native languages and slang into the line.

During the Japan leg of the tour, Saunders responded with “zettai nai,” conveying ‘impossible’ in Japanese, while in Australia, he adopted the Aussie accent, with “like naur.”

In the past four nights of Swift’s show in Singapore which begun last Saturday (March 2), Saunders has gone through different variations of the Singlish version of “like ever”, including “no lah”, “siao ah”, “walao eh” and “alamak”.

His sassy delivery of the line has set off the crowd every single time, fuelling anticipation for what he’ll say during the remaining two shows in Singapore.

Fans speculated that he might say “rabak sia”, “jialat”, “aiyo” or “don’t play play” for the next two shows.

We’re putting our bets on “buay tahan”, the Malay Hokkien phrase for “intolerable”.

His delivery of “walao eh” – an expression of annoyance in Hokkien — in particular, has garnered widespread acclaim from fans who said that he had nailed the accent.

A TikTok video of Saunders performing the line on the third day of the concert on Monday had almost 430,000 views and 25,200 likes within three days.

“This guy is killing it,” said one online user

Another commented: “He’s becoming more and more Singaporean as the days go by.”

Saunders, who is a professional dancer and choreographer, has worked as a backup dancer for American pop star Lizzo and is performing in musical period film The Colour Purple, which opened in Singapore at indie cinema The Projector yesterday. — TODAY