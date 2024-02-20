PARIS, Feb 20 — Showmax has become the most popular video streaming platform in Africa, ahead of US giant Netflix. Launched in 2015, the service boasts over two million subscribers, thanks to a vast catalog of local content and partnerships with US media outlets such as Comcast and HBO.

The resounding success of Showmax, a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service designed specifically for the African continent, is overshadowing the American giant. In 2024, Showmax has achieved a major feat by becoming the most popular video streaming platform in Africa.

According to figures from market research firm Omdia, reported by media outlet Rest of World, by November 2023, Showmax had 2.1 million subscribers on the continent, compared with 1.8 million for Netflix.

This resulted in Showmax’s market share rising to 39 per cent, while Netflix’s dropped to 33.5 per cent. Far behind the two giants, Amazon Prime Video occupied a modest third position with just 300,000 subscribers in November 2023.

In early 2024, Showmax unveiled bold ambitions for the next five years: to reach 50 million subscribers and generate US$1 billion in revenue.

What is Showmax?

Launched in 2015 by MultiChoice, a South African media and entertainment company, Showmax offers a wide range of content. From Hollywood blockbusters to popular international series, as well as African films and series, Showmax offers a rich and varied catalogue for all tastes. The platform is available in 44 African countries.

One of its strong points is its commitment to offering original African content. In fact, 60 per cent of the platform’s content is African, enabling it to meet the specific tastes and preferences of African audiences and showcase local talent.

Showmax also broadcasts live major sporting events, such as English Premier League football, the Uefa Champions League and the Fifa World Cup, and has signed a partnership with HBO to broadcast its shows in Africa.

Why has Showmax outstripped Netflix?

Showmax has understood the importance of offering content that matches the tastes and expectations of African audiences. The platform has invested heavily in the production of original African content, including the hit shows Blood Psalms and Real Housewives of Lagos.

Showmax also stands out for its affordable pricing policy. The platform offers a variety of packages at prices to suit the different budgets of African consumers.

In 2024, Showmax hit hard by reducing its subscription price by 10 per cent and offering special offers with reductions of up to 50 per cent. This drastic price cut aims to expand its audience and reinforce its dominant position in the fast-growing African video streaming market.

The South African group MultiChoice and Comcast have announced a joint investment of US$177 million in the video streaming platform.

The investment is designed to support Showmax’s growth and reinforce its leading position in the booming African video streaming market. NBCUniversal now owns 30 per cent of Showmax. — ETX Studio