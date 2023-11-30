KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Prime Video has released the much anticipated first look and character details from their upcoming live-action series Fallout.

The series is based on the award-winning video game franchise of the same name which has garnered its own following amongst gamers around the world.

Set to premiere on April 12 next year, the sneak peek offers visuals of some of its characters and the iconic Power Armor Suits in all its glory.

The series is set 200 years after the apocalypse where the dwellers of the luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape left by their ancestors only to discover a violent yet complex universe awaits them.

Aaron Moten (right) will be playing Maximus, a young soldier with a tragic past serving with the Brotherhood of Steel. — Picture courtesy of Prime Video

The series is produced by Kilter Films, the production house behind acclaimed Westworld and stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLaughlin.

The video game developer representatives are also on board the series as executive producers in Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Horward and Bethesda Game Softworks' James Altman.

Purnell will be playing Lucy, an optimistic vault dweller with an all-American can-do spirit while MacLaughlin will play Overseer Hank, who is also Lucy’s father and the Overseer of Vault 33 who’s eager to change the world for the better.

Ella Purnell will be playing Lucy, an optimistic vault dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. — Picture courtesy of Prime Video

Moten is Maximus is a young soldier with a tragic past serving in a militaristic faction called the Brotherhood of Steel, and believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood’s mission to bring law and order to the Wasteland.

First look at Walton Goggins character in the Fallout series as The Ghoul. — Picture courtesy of Prime Video

And Goggins will be playing ‘The Ghoul’, a pragmatic and ruthless bounty hunter in the Wasteland who has a mysterious past.

The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video and will be available in Malaysia and 240 countries and territories worldwide.