KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 —The San-Ti are coming, but season two of 3 Body Problem will be coming sooner!

Netflix’s mind bending sci-fi epic 3 Body Problem has been renewed for a second season.

The series follows a group of scientists who plan to prepare the earth for an alien invasion by the San-Ti that will happen 400 years in the future.

Creators and producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss of Game of Thrones and Alexander Woo will be helming the series once again.

The first season of the show was critically acclaimed and spent three weeks in the Netflix Global Top 10 at the No 1 spot.

“We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion,” Benioff said.

“Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!” Woo added.

The first season featured an ensemble cast of Eiza Gonzalez, Liam Cunningham, Benedict Wong, and Rosalind Chao.

Further details on season two remain a mystery for now.

3 Body Problem is based on a novel by Chinese author Cixin Liu which is part of a trilogy of books about the battle between the earth and an alien species known as the Trisolarians.