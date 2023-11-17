KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — King of Cantopop Aaron Kwok is set to return to Malaysia to perform next February, eight months after his concert in June this year.

While the details are still not available, Sin Chew Daily reported that the concert would be held at the Arena Of Stars in Genting Highlands.

Organiser Jazzy Group of Companies said this was due to the overwhelming response to Kwok's concert in June.

Kwok had performed at Genting Highlands for three nights from June 23.

It was part of his Amazing Kode World Tour that marked the singer's first performance in Malaysia since 2015.

In a run-up to his concert, a slew of concerts are being lined up locally.

Hong Kong singer and actress Gigi Leung will be performing at the Mega Star Arena on December 30.

Meanwhile, Chinese singer Hu Xia will also be performing at Mega Star Arena on January 20.

The 33-year-old won the sixth season of Taiwan's One Million Star in 2010 and released his debut album, Hu Love Xia, later that year.