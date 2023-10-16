KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — A Netflix limited series based on the life of the United States president John F. Kennedy is currently in the works.

Advertisement

The series is said to be an "American version" of the highly-acclaimed British series centred on the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown, Variety reported.

Academy Award winning screenwriter Eric Roth is expected to be the writer and executive producer of the series.

The series will be based on Fredrik Logevall's critically acclaimed book JFK: Coming of the Age in the American Century, 1917-1956, the first part of a two-volume biography on Kennedy.

Advertisement

Netflix has yet to unveil the casts and timeline for the project.

Kennedy served as the 35th US president at the height of the Cold War, between 1961-1963. He died by assassination in Dallas, Texas on Nov 22, 1963.

Most Americans of his era often likened Kennedy to the legendary King Arthur and referred to his administration as Camelot.

Advertisement