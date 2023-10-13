KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — A new documentary film on the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) state fund scandal, Man On The Run, will hit Malaysian cinemas on October 19.

Directed by Cassius Michael Kim, the film narrates fugitive businessman Jho Taek Low’s (or Jho Low) ploy to embezzle 1MDB funds to fuel his lavish lifestyle and sheds light on his relationship with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Advertisement

From owning a superyacht to financing Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Wolf of Wall Street film, Jho Low allegedly lived a jet set lifestyle with funds siphoned off from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

Low, who remains elusive to date, has an active Interpol Red Notice on his name. In March, a Kuwaiti court also sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment in absentia on money laundering charges.

Advertisement

Man On The Run was screened in the United States and the United Kingdom last month. It was also released in cinemas in Singapore on October 5.