KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The tough life of popular singer of the 80s, Zaiton Sameon, 67, continues to receive attention when she received help through the Prihatin MADANI initiative, today.

The aid of RM3,000 in cash, thanks to the cooperation of Yayasan Taqwa with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) was presented by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar to members of the singer’s foster family.

Zaiton, who rose to fame after the song Menaruh Harapan became a hit, is currently in Melaka to attend to personal matters.

Mohd Na’im who came to Zaiton’s house in a flat in Bukit Indah, Ampang, had a video call with the veteran singer and inquired about her health.

“I hope this donation can ease her hardship and she will be to use this money for her expenses. We pray that she will be blessed with good health.

“We will continue to respond to the government’s call through the Prihatin Madani programme and provide assistance to the asnaf in need,” said Mohd Na’im to reporters after handing over the assistance.

Meanwhile, a member of the singer’s foster family, Ramlah Awang, 53, expressed her gratitude for the donation as Zaiton now only depends on help from various parties.

“This can help her in terms of daily expenses because she has no living relatives. She only depends on shows at weddings and birthdays. She earns between RM500 to RM1,000 if the location is far away.

“Six months ago, she fell in an elevator but she is fine and slowly recovering although she still limps around. Before this, she had to be carried around and wore disposable diapers,” she told reporters.

Recently, Zaiton was reported to be asking for financial help because she was living at her foster family’s house and not getting many singing offers.

Zaiton was involved in a road accident in Batang Kali, Selangor in 1990, resulting in the death of her only son, Azirwan Abu Bakar who was 13 years old at the time. Zaiton also suffered temporary memory loss.

Prihatin Madani is an initiative implemented by the government to ensure the plight of the needy, especially orphans and tithe recipients, gets the best attention and assistance. — Bernama