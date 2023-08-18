KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Fans of BTS want its band leader RM to apologise to Muslims for sharing a song purportedly to be Islamophobic.

RM or his real name Kim Nam-joon had shared Frank Ocean's Bad Religion on his Instagram story on Wednesday (August 16).

However, some of the lyrics in the song did not go down well with fans, leading to a debate on social media.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, user @Euphxria97c wants people to stop speaking about others' religion when one is not a Muslim.

“Islamophobia is Islamophobia and it should never be normalised,” said the user, demanding RM to apologise to Muslims.

There’s no excuse for such disgusting thing like this stop speaking on other ppls religion and acting it’s something normal when you are not Muslim Islamophobia is Islamophobia and it should never be normalized



RM APOLOGISE TO MUSLIMS



وكل شخص راح يدافع عليه كل رْق من الحين — H (@Euphxria97c) August 16, 2023

Another X user with the handle @Alminxjimin said what RM did was totally unacceptable.

“No one can disrespect our Islam,” said the user, adding they were hurt by the rapper's action.

As a Muslim , I'm a BTS army since 4 years and I love BTS more than you can imagine. But this is totally unacceptable. No one can disrespect our Islam . This is the first time I'm hurt by BTS but I do know they can't hurt anyone . Everyone makes mistakes. Rm apologise to Muslims pic.twitter.com/RX4HJJURf8 — Alyza (@Alminxjimin) August 16, 2023

Meanwhile, wionnews.com reported that the song, released in 2012, often causes misunderstandings due to the use of Islamic phrase “Allahu Akbar” in the lyrics.

Those defending RM, however, claimed the song addresses the struggle of being gay while adhering to religious beliefs and the song was not Islamophobic.