SUBANG, May 2 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today announced plans to restart Skypark Link, which is a train service that connects KL Sentral station to Skypark Terminal at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS)

He said the Skypark Link was not completely abandoned and its services were only temporarily halted.

“It has never been abandoned, we just terminated the service. The track is still around and we continue to maintain the track.

“Once the terminal is up and running, the track will be resumed but on a new model. So we are looking at how to revise that particular service based on a new model, probably a joint venture or collaboration with other parties,” he told reporters at a press conference today.

He said that it is hoped that the terminal would draw more passengers to the airport as it is one of the most congested areas in Klang Valley.

Loke said Subang Airport is not solely focused on airlines as it is also aimed at establishing Malaysia as a hub for MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) and aerospace activities across all facets of the aviation sector within the region.

He said to maximise opportunities in the business aviation sector, the government endorsed the Subang Airport Regeneration Plan (SARP) to foster the growth of business aviation and cultivate a comprehensive aerospace ecosystem.

“When people think of aviation, they think of airlines. But there is so much more to the aviation industry.

“Essentially, the plan will position Subang Airport as a city and regional airport for Greater Kuala Lumpur, the development of Business Aviation and a complete Aerospace Ecosystem,” he added.

He said the SARP is projected to contribute RM216.6 billion in Gross Output and RM93.7 billion in value added over a 25-year period.

Additionally, the plan is also expected to generate 8,000 high-value and highly skilled jobs.

Adding more, Loke said the business jet operations will start around the third quarter of this year.

He explained that there are still some renovations and adjustments to be done in terms of the terminal undertaken by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

“That is just for the initial phase for the first three years. But in the medium term, we will be building a new terminal in Subang that will replace the Skypark terminal which will take at least three years to be completed,” he said.