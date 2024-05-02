BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 2 ― A married couple, who used to operate a home-based food business earning between RM2,500 to RM3,000 per month, were amazed that the People's Income Initiative (IPR) they discovered through Facebook helped them increase their income five-fold.

Amin Afifi Yaakob, 36, shared that he and his wife, Yufaeza Yussof, 30, now generate RM10,000 to RM15,000 per month with vending machines provided under the IPR, specifically under the Food Entrepreneur Initiative (INSAN) category, since October last year.

“I used to sell food, including cakes, from home, through social media. When I learned about the IPR on Facebook, I immediately registered and successfully joined the vending machine initiative.

“We received the machine September last year and placed it at the Permatang Pauh Universiti Teknologi MARA in October. Alhamdulillah, the response has been very encouraging,” he told Bernama.

Amin Afifi, who is a father of two boys, stated that he and his wife offer a variety of options in the vending machines to provide the university students a diverse selection of food.

He explained that they offer latest food trends based on the students’ preferences, including nasi lemak, Korean fried chicken, cheese fried chicken, chicken chop, spaghetti, snacks, tortillas, sandwiches, and more.

“Our menu constantly evolves with the latest and viral food trends. I also ask the students what they prefer so we can provide what they truly want.

“Nasi lemak with egg, nuggets, and sausages, as well as chicken nasi lemak at RM3 and RM4, are often sold out fast. These are daily staples compared to other items that I rotate,” he said.

Amin Afifi, who lives in Bukit Minyak, highlighted that they buy fresh ingredients daily to prepare the items before stocking it in vending machine at 2pm and 10pm to ensure freshness.

He clarified that 60 to 70 per cent of the food is homemade, with the remaining sourced from suppliers offering items like burgers, roti john, and pizza, as a gesture of sharing the blessings with them too.

“We don’t offer the same food as the cafeteria because we don't want to compete with them. And the food in the vending machines is available after the cafeteria closes, for the convenience of the students,” he explained.

“I also share information through the UiTM Telegram group about what’s available in the vending machine. Every month, we sell over 5,000 packs of food priced between RM1 and RM8.

He conveyed his appreciation and gratitude to the Ministry of Economy for providing this opportunity, highlighting that they now feel a sense of relief, no longer burdened by the uncertainty of generating income.

The IPR, launched by the Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli in February last year, aims to assist the hardcore poor, poor, and B40 groups to generate sustainable income.

The initiative is a collaboration between the government, the people, and strategic partners, aligning with the overall national approach outlined in the Twelfth Malaysia Plan and the principles of compassion under the Madani Policy Framework.

Under the INSAN initiative, recipients are provided with vending machines at selected locations, with monthly rental estimated between RM600 and RM800 which is fully funded by the government for two years.

The IPR also offers the Farm Entrepreneur Initiative (INTAN) category for agricultural companies, food retail chains, exporters, relevant government agencies, and cooperatives, as well as the Service Operator Initiative (IKHSAN) for private companies requiring part-time workers for cleaning of premises. ― Bernama