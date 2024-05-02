KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today Microsoft will inject RM10 billion into artificial intelligence and cloud technology development in Malaysia in the next four years, the largest investment ever made by the American tech company in Malaysia to date.

The announcement followed shortly after Anwar met with Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella and the latter’s delegation in Putrajaya this morning.

The prime minister touted the deal as a clear sign of investors' confidence in his government and its policies.

“Malaysia welcomes this investment decision that proves their confidence in our economic fundamentals, crystal-clear and organised policies and next to political stability and us being investor-friendly,” Anwar said in a statement that was published on his Facebook page this afternoon.

“The investment is in line and will become the primary driver to the government's focus to develop AI capacity domestically.”

Microsoft's investment will include building cloud and AI infrastructure, creating AI skilling opportunities to benefit 200,000 people in Malaysia, strengthening its partnership with the Malaysian government to enhance AI and cybersecurity capabilities, and supporting the country's developer community.

This will be the largest investment by Microsoft in the 32 years the company has been here.

