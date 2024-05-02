KOTA BARU, May 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he is encouraging Japan and Qatar to explore investment opportunities in Kelantan.

As the country’s leader, he said that he will always strive to help develop all states in Malaysia.

“Even though I do not have a mandate from the Kelantan state government, I consider it my responsibility to do my utmost to help the people.

“For example, during my visits to Japan and Qatar previously, I suggested to the leaders of those countries to also consider Kelantan as an investment location, alongside other states,” he said at the Madani 2024 Aidilfitri Celebration at the Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) in Tunjong, near here tonight.

Also present were Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Anwar also expressed hope that the Kelantan government would ease the land acquisition process to enable large-scale development of the agriculture industry in the state. — Bernama

