KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — A fire broke out in Suria KLCC late last night but was swiftly contained by the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

According to a press release, the fire which broke out at fitness centre, Babel, at approximately 11.31pm was detected by the activation of the mall’s fire fighting system which has prompted immediate response from Bomba and the Emergency Response Team (ERT).

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 11.48pm and successfully extinguished the fire with no casualties or injuries reported.

“We are diligently working to address any remaining concerns and ensure the safety and well-being of all patrons, retailers and staff.

“Babel is temporarily closed for business until further notice, but the rest of the mall remains operational,” Suria KLCC team wrote in the press release.

According to a Facebook post by Bomba Kuala Lumpur, the incident took place at Babel’s sauna room on level 1 and the cause of fire is still being investigated by their forensic team.

Babel via an Instagram Story said that their KLCC outlet will be closed for a minimum of four days.