KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Famous British rock band Muse has landed in Malaysia ahead of their ‘Will of the People’ concert in Bukit Jalil this Saturday (July 29).

In a now-circulating video reshared by Twitter user museodynamicc showed all three band members along with their families at the Langkawi International Airport making their way through the VIP lounge with their entourage.

In the 51-second clip, the band’s drummer, Dominic Howard was first seen passing through followed by their bassist, Chris Wolstenholme who was carrying a toddler with the band’s frontman Matthew Bellamy who came afterwards.

Bellamy and Wolstenholme were seen greeting and waving to those in the VIP lounge.

Muse and fams arriving in Malaysia ???????? pic.twitter.com/geGsRkTOA1 — dana ⑂ (@museodynamicc) July 24, 2023

Meanwhile TikTok user drnikram had also shared another video of the band’s arrival from a different angle.

Talking to portal Says, drnikram said that the band landed at the airport at 7.30pm on July 24 and was said to be in Langkawi for a short vacation ahead of their KL show.

Muse had also just come off their world tour and Malaysia is going to be their only Asian stop.

The TikTok video has been viewed over 100,000 times since it was shared and has garnered over 17,000 likes with local social media users awestruck by the band in the comment section.

“It’s great that they brought along their families with them,” commented TikTok user meeaaaaa.

“I am stoked,” commented TikTok user Hajar.

Both of the clips have garnered warm responses from local Twitter users as well.

“It’s on a different level when you are an international and well-known artist compared to the so-so international artist. Welcome to Malaysia MUSE!” tweeted user yrmallork.

“Unproblematic kings. Feeling the hype for their concert now,” tweeted user zoeliow_.

“Muse bringing their spouses and children with bringing your family to buy Arcopal set vibes. I’m digging it,” user Faizal Hamssin tweeted.

Tickets for Muse’s Will of the People concert which will be taking place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium are still available.

For more ticketing information, please click here.