Fans are looking forward to seeing Amitabh in his new movie 'Uunchai' next month. — Picture via Instagram/amitabhbachchan

PETALING JAYA, Oct 12 — Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan revealed his character for the upcoming movie Uunchai on his birthday yesterday.

Amitabh, who turns 80 this year, plays Amit Shrivastava in the movie, which will be released on November 11.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie is about three friends and their track to the Everest Base Camp. Their journey becomes an emotional one after facing physical limitations and discovering the true meaning of freedom.

The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.

The Badla actor also shared a snippet from his recent family drama Goodbye that was released on October 7.

Many flooded the octogenarian’s social media account yesterday with their birthday wishes, including India’s prime minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, others expressed their excitement of seeing Amitabh in his new movie.

Famous Tamil actor Rajinikanth also penned a heartfelt birthday wish, saying how Amitabh has always inspired him as an actor.

The legend.. someone who has inspired me always... the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 11, 2022

"The one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80. Happy birthday my dearest and most respected Amitabh,” he wrote.

ANI reported that the actor had greeted fans who appeared at midnight outside his Mumbai home to wish him happy birthday.