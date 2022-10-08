The search is on for a replacement after Reeves' (left - seen in pic with fan Andrew Kimmel) withdrawal from ‘Devil in the White City’ Twitter user Andrew Kimmel. — Picture via Twitter/ @andrewkimmel

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Keanu Reeves will not star in the Hulu adaptation of The Devil in the White City.

The star has reportedly exited the series which began development at Hulu in 2019 and officially ordered to series at the streamer in August 2022.

The adaptation based on the book of the same name by by Erik Larson was to be Reeves’ first major American television role.

While he starred in a number of TV films early in his career and also appeared in the Swedish-American web series Swedish Dicks, Reeves is best known for his work in in film franchises like The Matrix, John Wick and Bill & Ted as well as films like Speed, Point Break, My Own Private Idaho, Constantine and The Day the Earth Stood Still.

Reeves was cast as Burnham and with his withdrawal, the search is now on for a replacement reported Variety, with no names cast yet.

Hulu has declined to comment while Reeves' reps have not responded to Variety.

Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson of Appian Way, Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw, and Mark Lafferty serve as executive producers on the series with ABC Signature to produce in association with Paramount Television Studios.

The show “tells the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow.”

DiCaprio acquired the rights in 2010 with plans to adapt it as a film in which he would star as Holmes while Scorsese came onboard to direct in 2015 with Billy Ray set to write the script.

It was first put in development in Hollywood by Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner through their Cruise/Wagner banner via the shingle’s deal with Paramount, but the option lapsed in 2004.

Paramount reacquired the film rights in 2007 and set it up with producers Michael Shamberg and Sher.