The 'Doa Buat Zamani' unplugged show will be Zamani's final his November surgery. — Screenshot via Instagram/ AstroGempak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Singer Zamani Ibrahim delivered a tearful performance at his Doa Buat Zamani Unplugged concert last night with the show being his final before his scheduled scoliosis surgery scheduled this November.

Over 2,000 concertgoers attended Zamani’s show including Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, which took place at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Friday night.

The vocalist of veteran pop rock band Slam touched the hearts of concertgoers as he was unable to hold back his tears while performing his final song for the night, Namun Ku Punya Hati.

“I apologise for not being able to control these emotions. Thank you all for coming tonight. I apologise for any inconveniences.

“And thank you to my wife. There’s only you in my life. You who have tirelessly motivated me to keep on going,” he said.

The concert was kicked off by TV personality Datuk Aznil Nawawi who had led crowdfunding efforts to bear the cost of the surgery, officiating the launch of another 24 hours for crowdfunding for Zamani post-operation.

The surgery itself is reported to cost over RM80,000.

“Previously we’ve managed to raise a total of RM122,000 in less than three hours to cover the cost to fix Zamani’s backbone,” said Aznil.

“I’m grateful for Zamani’s fans who have followed my social media and I hope we can raise more funds to help Zamani continue his livelihood after getting his surgery done.”

Aznil or also known as Pak Nil has also auctioned off his Louis Vuitton bag for RM15,000 which will be transferred to Zamani’s funds.

The bag was bought by nasyid singer Fitri Haris who said that he and his wife have decided to buy the bag at that amount as part of their effort in helping the Masih Ada Cahaya singer.

The Doa Buat Zamani Unplugged concert also saw legendary singers taking the stage alongside Zamani including Ramli Sarip, Rahim Maarof, Fauziah Latiff as well as Indonesian band, Kasyara.

Zamani previously surprised the public after a few live appearances with a hunched posture.

The singer had explained that it was hard for him to sleep without his pain killers as his bones pressed against his heart which made it hard for him to breathe, resulting in the decision to turn to surgery due to his worsening condition.