K-pop star Jackson Wang will be coming back to Malaysia this December for a concert. — Picture via Instgram/ jacksonwang852g7

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Fresh from performing at Sunway Lagoon for music festival Good Vibes Weekender, Chinese singer Jackson Wang will be back again this December.

Taking to his Instagram, the 28-year-old posted a poster of concerts that will take him to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore on November 26, December 17 and 23 respectively.

The K-pop star will also be performing in London, Paris and Dubai early next year.

In the caption, the K-pop boy group Got7 member said this was his first proper tour.

Having just released new album Magic Man, Wang promised that the concert would be different.

After his recent performance at Sunway Lagoon, Wang had dropped hints that he would be returning to Malaysia.

In an Instagram post, he invited fans to join him at the mamak when he returns.

“Thank you so much for showing up, I really appreciate it,” Wang captioned.

“I had an amazing time there, such a beautiful place, it would be perfect if you all can join me next time having some Mamak.”

As a result, the foodie term “mamak” trended on Twitter.