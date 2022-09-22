Season two of 'And Just Like That' has begun filming, six months after it was signed on. — Picture via Facebook/ And Just Like That

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Fans of Sex and the City's sequel And Just Like That rejoice!

Season two is underway as confirmed by two of its stars — Sarah Jessica Parker and Sara Ramirez — via their respective social media.

While 57-year-old Parker posted a script of the show on Instagram, Ramirez, 47, shared a picture of scripts and guidelines for the HBO Max series, Daily Mail reported.

And Just Like That premiered on HBO Max in December 2021 with the season finale released in February.

It was then renewed for a second season in March.

And Just Like That is set 11 years after the events of the 2010 film Sex And The City 2 with Parker, Cynthia Nixon, 56, and Kristin Davis, 57, reprising their roles from the original series.

Of the original cast, only Kim Cattrall, 66, who played Samantha Jones did not return for the show.