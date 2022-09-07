Carmen Soo hopes that her character Marya, a chief engineer in charge of fighter planes, inspires young women. ─ Picture courtesy of ‘Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa’

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ─ With Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa achieving box-office in Malaysia ─- and possibly, the region soon ─ Carmen Soo’s acting career is flying high yet again.

"I am so thankful for the success of the movie so far,” said the actress-model, referring to Air Force grossing over RM20 million in 11 days of screening in cinemas.

"It shows that local films can get huge support from Malaysians.”

The military action-drama, starring Aiman Hakim, Datuk Adi Putra and Nas-T, premiered simultaneously in Singapore and Brunei on August 25.

It will also hit cinemas in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan in the near future.

"We shot the movie in 2019 (before the Covid-19 pandemic) and have been waiting patiently for everyone to be able to watch this,” Soo told Malay Mail.

Air Force follows the story of a Pasukan Khas Udara (PASKAU) team, tasked with protecting humanitarians serving in war-torn country Namburi.

On their return home, their plane gets unexpectedly shot down by local militants.

Upon discovery of the news, the Malaysian air force makes preparation for rescue, amongst them Zafran, a grounded Sukhoi (fighter plane) pilot.

Mission (almost) Impossible

"The most challenging aspect of my role is the preparation,” recalled Soo, who plays Major Marya Lee, a chief engineer in charge of Sukhoi planes.

"About one or two months before the shoot, I started working out a lot. While I don’t need to do any action scenes, I wanted to look fitter than usual as befitting an army personnel,” the 44-year-old beauty added.

"I also am so fortunate that the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) let me experience the Pull-G, a G force simulator, along with other pilots,” added Soo, who circumvented level 3 before failing and passing out at level 5.

"That means in real life I would have died if I didn’t recover in time to pilot the plane from crashing. It’s a test of will, mind and physical ability.”

As part of research for her role, Soo was able to interview engineers from TUDM and visit the planes.

"I got to suit up and basically get a feel of my character’s workplace and how she works. I know that these experiences are not something an average civilian gets to do. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Soo hopes that her character Marya will inspire young Malaysian women to join TUDM.

"I was told that I got this role because TUDM does have female engineers and pilots, although not as many as males. And I really hope this inspires more girls to come forward to take on the challenge.”

Pulling through the Pandemic

Since welcoming daughter Béa Claire Tan into the world in 2018, Soo has made motherhood her top priority.

Bea Claire is the first child for Soo and entrepreneur Benson Tan, who tied the knot in Bali in 2015.

"After completing Air Force and an indie film in late 2019, the pandemic happened,” Soo mused.

"The nature of my job requires physical presence so I wasn’t able to work for more than two years. While it drove me nuts on some days, I told myself that everyone in the whole world was experiencing the same thing.

"And the biggest gift of all was getting to spend every day with my daughter Béa. She wasn’t able to go to school so I taught her as much as I could from numbers to alphabets and songs. It’s been such a joy to watch her grow and learn.

"Now that I have started working again, Bea is in school so I get my mummy time back. But she is still my priority,” added Soo, who has acted in Oh My English!, a popular local sitcom.

Coming Soo-n

"The whole industry went full force from late last year, making up for lost time. There are so many projects going on and I’m glad to see everyone, especially the behind-the-scenes crew, get to work and make a living again,” Soo explained.

She has already wrapped up two TV series this year.

"One is Lecturerku Oppa to be shown on Iflix/WeTV, and another called One Cent Thief on Astro. Both will be launched soon,” said the Crazy Rich Asians star, who is active on Instagram with 117,000 followers.

In regard to the sequel to the 2018 Hollywood blockbuster — in which Soo played supporting character Francesca — she said:

"My knowledge of any updates is the same as everyone.

"They have a new writer (Amy Wang) on board and she’s writing, although I don’t know how far along is she in the script.”

Real Vs. Reel Life

Asked for her advice to young people who want to follow in her footsteps, Soo is candid.

"In Malaysia, showbiz (whether it is acting, singing or working behind the camera) is not a lucrative job. Only a handful can call themselves truly successful and make good money.

"It’s unstable income, and sometimes jobs are scarce; 99 per cent of the people working in this industry is fuelled by passion and the love for the job. As we could see during the pandemic, it was the first industry to be hit. Our industry was paralysed ... though it has picked up again, thankfully.”

Soo added: "I hope for anyone wanting to join this industry to be prepared that it’s not all starry like what we see in other places like Hollywood. And most people I know hold multiple jobs or they don’t give up their day job as they need that financial stability.

"We always welcome new talents and if you are prepared and really love this industry, by all means, live your passion.”

On her proudest achievements thus far, Soo enthused: "Personally, it is of course my daughter.

"Work-wise, I have done a lot but as the saying goes, you are only as good as your last show. So, I’m holding my answer as I still have a long adventure ahead of me professionally.”