Noh has denied rumours that his marriage with Mizz Nina is falling apart. — Picture via instagram/officialmizznina

PETALING JAYA, July 14 — Famed local band Hujan vocalist Noh Salleh has denied a rumour that his marriage with wife Mizz Nina was falling apart, according to Harian Metro.

“I don’t know what to say. This is fake news.

“I didn’t expect such rumours to be floating around on social media.

“All the best,” he said in a press conference yesterday for his upcoming Konsert 3 Generasi performance which will see him performing with bands Spider and XPDC.

In another interview with Malay portal Mstar, he said that he wondered why many were interested in his private life as compared to his achievements as a singer.

“Don’t have anything else to talk about?,” he asked.

Mstar also reported that the gossip came about after some forum portals claimed that Mizz Nina had been travelling without Noh during her vacations, which led to suspicion that their marriage was on the rocks.

He explained that his marriage was not crumbling and that he was spending more time with his seven-month-old adopted son, Musa.

Noh said that having Musa had made his life complete and he would often take his son for regular check ups.

The singer has been married for 11 years to What You Waiting For singer-turned entrepreneur Mizz Nina.