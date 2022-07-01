Malaysian Marvel fans will have to wait an additional two weeks for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ as local cinema operators confirm postponement. — Picture from Facebook/TGV Cinemas

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Malaysian Marvel fans will have to wait an additional two weeks to catch the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

The news of the postponement of the movie on Malaysian screen was confirmed by two major cinema operators.

TGV chief marketing officer Mohit Bhargava told Malay Mail that the announcement caught them by surprise as well.

“There’s huge anticipation and hype for Thor: Love and Thunder with strong pre-sales.

“The announcement by Disney Malaysia earlier today confirms we must all wait for another two weeks to enjoy this epic blockbuster on the big screen, now releasing July 21,” Bhargava told Malay Mail.

GSC meanwhile took to Facebook to share the news while apologising to cinemagoers for the inconvenience.

“Those who have purchased advance tickets will be fully refunded. If you have purchased your tickets online, the amount will be refunded to you within 14 working days.

“If you have purchased your tickets at the counter or e-kiosk, please return to the cinema and claim your refund within 14 days.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” GSC stated in their Facebook post.

No reasons were given for the postponement and there has been no official announcement by Disney Malaysia regarding the delay.

Malaysia will now have to wait another two weeks after the international release date of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 7, with the local screening date to begin July 21.

It has been a long wait for Marvel fans for the latest Thor film.

The film had postponed its original release date on November 5, 2021 to February 18, before it was moved up a week to February 11.

It was then delayed again to May 6 before another shift to the current date of July 7.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi as well as Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.